What Wayne Rooney ‘should have’ done to prevent Birmingham & Plymouth flops as imminent return to management for Man Utd legend is ruled out

Asked if a competitive character will have a coaching itch to scratch, having flopped in some difficult roles, ex-Toffees defender Stubbs - who was speaking courtesy of Gambler Media - told GOAL: “I'm not too sure. I think what he's doing off the pitch now is, I think he's enjoying it.

“I think when he went into management, I think he was probably... I think with someone who's been such an enigma in terms of his talent, I think sometimes you can jump into management too quickly.

“And I think with Wayne, he's a strong enough personality to think that he can do it and nothing will faze him. But I think now, if you probably asked him the question, he may give you a different answer in terms of, maybe I should have spent a little bit more time coaching.

“Maybe I should have, or maybe I could have spent a bit more time around managers or gone in and seen how they work. Hindsight's a brilliant thing. And sometimes, you only ask them questions when you're out of a job and you've been released from a job.

“I don't think Wayne has any regrets because I think he took the jobs that he took in good faith and he wanted to make the best of them. But sometimes, no matter what the tools you have in front of you, things can not work for a variety of reasons.

“I think Wayne found that with Birmingham. It was probably what he thought he was going to be doing was probably different to what it entailed.”