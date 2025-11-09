Wayne Rooney gets paid! Man Utd legend receives massive tax rebate to increase net worth to £170m

This latest financial development follows Rooney's past disputes involving HMRC over the years. The recent payout is not connected to the film financing schemes, such as Ingenious, in which he and other celebrities previously invested, resulting in large tax bills.

The closure of the image rights firm has simply resulted in a final accounting and the return of a tax rebate to the former footballer. The incident highlights the complexities surrounding professional athletes' earnings and tax affairs, with companies often set up to manage a player's image rights separately from their football wages, including deals with global brands such as Nike, Coca-Cola and EA Sports, according to a report from The Sun.

Rooney has previously faced intense scrutiny and disputes with the taxman, this recent rebate is a direct result of the company's winding up. It adds to his considerable net worth, which has grown through his playing career and subsequent ventures, believed to be as much as £170 million ($223.7m).