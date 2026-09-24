'The one that comes first!' – Wayne Rooney reveals the only two jobs that could persuade him to make a return to management

Rooney has opened up about his coaching ambitions, revealing that Manchester United and Everton are the only two clubs capable of drawing him back into management.

Speaking on Virgin Radio, Rooney was candid about the narrow scope of his managerial interests. When asked about his plans for a potential comeback, the former striker admitted he does not see himself taking a job outside of his two former clubs. He explained: 'I doubt it, again I know I’ve done four difficult jobs. The only way I’d go back in any capacity would be Everton or Manchester United. But that’s very unlikely.' When pressed on which of the two positions he would prefer, he joked: 'The one that comes first!'