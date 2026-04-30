WATCH: USMNT defender Chris Richards' long throw sets up goal in Crystal Palace's Conference League semifinal first leg win over Shakhtar Donetsk
- AFP
What happened
Palace seized the advantage within the first minute on a goal from Ismaela Sarr, giving the Premier League side the ideal start in the match, which was played in Poland. Sarr's goal came just 21 seconds into the game, making it the earliest scored in UEFA Conference League history.
Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donetsk fought back, though, equalizing two minutes into the second half via a finish from 22-year-old midfielder Oleg Ocheretko. Richards' big moment came 11 minutes later, as the American centerback fired a long throw into a crowded box from the left-hand side. After an initial header, the ball fell to Daichi Kamada, who smashed a shot into the back of the net to restore the Palace lead.
From there, the London-based club added a third via Jorgen Stand Larsen, which means they will take a commanding lead back to Selhurst Park.
Watch the clip
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An ongoing run
This season is Palace's second time competing in Europe in club history, with the only previous time coming back in the 1998 Intertoto Cup. After finishing 10th in the group phase, Palace knocked off Bosnia and Herzegovina-based side Zrinjski Mostar, Cyprus' AEK Larnaca and Serie A fore Fiorentina to book their place in the semis.
Now, with the first-leg win over Shakhtar, the club will look to book a date in the finale, which will be held at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany on May 27. Once there, they'll face the winner of the other semifinal, which pits Rayo Vallecano against Strasbourg. The Spanish side won the first leg, 1-0, in their home stadium.
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What comes next?
On the domestic front, Palace are 13th in the Premier League, although their hopes of qualifying for Europe via the league aren't over yet. They have a game in hand on all of those above them and are just six points behind seventh-place Bournemouth ahead of this weekend's match against the Cherries.
After that, though, the focus will turn back to Europe as the club hosts Shakhtar on May 7 for the second leg.