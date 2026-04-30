WATCH: USMNT defender Chris Richards' long throw sets up goal in Crystal Palace's Conference League semifinal first leg win over Shakhtar Donetsk

Palace seized the advantage within the first minute on a goal from Ismaela Sarr, giving the Premier League side the ideal start in the match, which was played in Poland. Sarr's goal came just 21 seconds into the game, making it the earliest scored in UEFA Conference League history.

Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donetsk fought back, though, equalizing two minutes into the second half via a finish from 22-year-old midfielder Oleg Ocheretko. Richards' big moment came 11 minutes later, as the American centerback fired a long throw into a crowded box from the left-hand side. After an initial header, the ball fell to Daichi Kamada, who smashed a shot into the back of the net to restore the Palace lead.

From there, the London-based club added a third via Jorgen Stand Larsen, which means they will take a commanding lead back to Selhurst Park.