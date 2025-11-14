WATCH: Bryan Mbeumo devastated after Cameroon's World Cup dream comes to an end as Man Utd star leaves pitch alone
Cameroon knocked out of World Cup qualifying
Cameroon’s bid to qualify for the 2026 World Cup ended in brutal fashion as they fell to a late 1-0 defeat against DR Congo in the CAF knockout play-offs. Having finished second in their group behind first-time qualifiers Cape Verde, the Indomitable Lions entered the play-offs as favourites but struggled to create clear chances in a tense, cagey encounter. One minute into second-half stoppage time, Chancel Mbemba headed home from a corner, crushing Cameroon’s hopes of reaching the expanded 48-team tournament across North America.
The late goal sparked despair among the Cameroonian players, many of whom fell to the turf in disbelief as DR Congo celebrated wildly. Manchester United winger Mbeumo, who had been one of Cameroon’s key performers throughout the campaign, reacted with visible frustration as he walked straight off the field. A video shared on social media showed him leaving alone in the pouring rain, needing to be consoled as he headed toward the tunnel after one of the toughest nights of his international career.
Mbeumo cuts a heartbroken figure after the loss
Turbulence surrounding the Indomitable Lions
The defeat marked the end of a turbulent qualification journey in which Cameroon won only five matches and struggled for consistency despite the presence of top talents such as Mbeumo, Andre Onana and Carlos Baleba. Their failure to top Group D, as they finished four points behind Cape Verde, forced them into the play-off path, where their hopes evaporated in the most agonising manner imaginable. It leaves a talented squad and manager Marc Brys facing intense scrutiny after missing out on a World Cup for only the fourth time since 1982.
Their elimination carries heavy symbolic weight, given their long-standing history as Africa’s most frequent World Cup participants with eight qualifications. The disappointment is amplified by the fact that the 2026 tournament will feature 48 teams and additional African berths, making this one of the most accessible routes to a World Cup in modern history. Yet despite the expanded format, the Indomitable Lions were unable to navigate a qualification campaign that exposed their tactical flaws and organisational instability.
The responsibility for the failure will fall not just on the players but also on the chaotic backdrop surrounding the national team setup. Brys’ appointment by the Ministry of Sports against the wishes of federation president Samuel Eto’o created internal tension from the outset, affecting preparation and harmony.
AFCON: A chance for Cameroon to bounce back
DR Congo’s triumph sends them into the final stage of CAF qualifying, where they will face Nigeria in their own bid to secure a place in the 2026 World Cup in North America.
Cameroon must now regroup and confront the structural issues that contributed to their undoing in the qualifiers, starting with the uncertainty surrounding the head coach position. Brys’ tenure has been defined by controversy, and his future will likely come under immediate review following the failure to reach the World Cup, as the Indomitable Lions look ahead to the Africa Cup of Nations next month.
For Mbeumo, the focus shifts back to club football with Manchester United, but the emotional toll of missing a World Cup cannot be understated. As one of the squad’s leaders, he will be central to Cameroon’s rebuilding efforts. He has scored seven goals in 26 international appearances and is widely regarded as Cameroon’s attacking talisman, but he now faces the reality of missing out on the sport’s biggest stage.