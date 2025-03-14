This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL 'I want Virgil to be here next season!' - Arne Slot publicly pleads with Liverpool owners to tie Van Dijk down to new contract after captain admitted uncertainty over future Liverpool V. van Dijk A. Slot Premier League Transfers Liverpool boss Arne Slot has voiced his desire to tie down Reds captain Virgil van Dijk to a new contract with his deal up this summer. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Van Dijk's contract set to run out soon

Slot wants Liverpool to tie captain down

Remains cryptic over three stars' futures Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Carabao Cup LIV NEW Match preview