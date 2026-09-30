'I need some confidence' - Vinicius Jr opens up on a 'difficult' mental crisis as Real Madrid star struggles to move past Brazil's World Cup heartbreak

Following the victory, Vinicius expressed gratitude for the solidarity shown by his international colleagues. The forward revealed that Guimaraes deliberately stepped aside to help him overcome his current mental hurdle.

"Bruno Guimaraes is our penalty taker when Raphinha isn’t playing, and I thought he’d want to take it, but he knows that I need a bit of confidence right now, in this moment," Vinicius said. "My teammates know I need some confidence now. Losing a World Cup is hard and difficult to accept, and the comeback is never easy."

Guimaraes corroborated this selfless approach, emphasising the squad's unity. "That was the reason [the penalty gave Vini confidence]," the midfielder said. "After the penalty incident, many things came to light. But here in the national team, we have no vanity whatsoever.

"In the World Cup, Ancelotti told me to take the penalty. Today, he told Vini to take it. Vini really needed to score a goal. He took it very well. We have no vanity whatsoever. We want what's best for Brazil. We're happy for him and it's about continuing the work."











