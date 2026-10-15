'It's only natural for me to be angry!' - Vinicius Jr admits FURY at Jose Mourinho decision as Real Madrid star addresses Los Blancos boo-boys

Following the final whistle, Vinicius did not hide his disappointment regarding his early exit. The 26-year-old acknowledged his poor performance but stressed his enduring desire to stay on the pitch. "It’s only natural for me to be angry when I’m substituted, because I always want to play every minute, to be at my best and help the team, and today that wasn’t possible," he told reporters. "In the end, the substitutions helped us. They changed the game.

"Endrick came on and did really well. He changed the momentum and scored a goal. He was the best player in the second half. And Carlos [Espi], who always comes on for only a few minutes. They’re helping us a lot."

Mourinho also weighed in on the situation, defending his player while justifying the change. "It was tough for Vini," the Madrid boss explained. "Vini lost a ball he shouldn't have lost. But that's how it goes. I make mistakes, too. It's a shame that this happened, just as he was growing and finding happiness again."

The manager added that there were no lingering issues in the dressing room. "It's natural for him not to be happy," Mourinho noted. "Frustration is normal. But after the match, he was very happy about the win."



