This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Viktor Gyokeres makes transfer U-turn amid Man Utd and Arsenal interest as striker looks to force move to Premier League following Sporting CP fallout Manchester United V. Gyoekeres Transfers Sporting CP Liga Portugal Arsenal Premier League Viktor Gyokeres has made a transfer U-turn as he aims to force a move to Manchester United or Arsenal this summer. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Gyokeres make transfer U-turn

Prepared to force move

Arsenal and Man Utd interested Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask