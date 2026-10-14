NTB
'We managed to wind him up' - How Viking captain Zlatko Tripic 'played like a bastard' to provoke Michael Olise red card and leave Bayern Munich stars furious
Norwegian skipper orchestrates continental chaos
Home captain Tripic successfully provoked the Bavarian giants, culminating in a foolish red card for Olise during a six-goal thriller at the Lyse Arena. His antics caused the Ballon d'Or contender to pick up two bookings in rapid succession in the 73rd minute after throwing the ball straight into Tripic's face. Beyond his antics on the synthetic pitch at Jattavagen, the winger played a pivotal role on the ball, providing the assist for Gianni Stensness' opener after just 70 seconds before setting up Herman Haugen's 90th-minute equaliser.
- NTB
Furious visitors rue costly provocation
The hosts' two-goal lead, built through Stensness and a Peter Christiansen counter-attack, was initially overturned by a brace from Harry Kane, who set a record by scoring in nine consecutive Champions League appearances, alongside a strike from Luis Diaz. However, the opposition skipper's clever provocation, which saw him escape without a single booking all evening, succeeded in shattering the concentration of the Die Roten squad.
Highlighting the success of the opposition's psychological tactics after the match, Bayern sporting director Max Eberl told Sky Sport Germany: "He [Tripic] played like a bastard on the pitch. He wanted to win the match and we let ourselves get provoked. He got exactly what he wanted."
Grievous over a physical altercation with the captain as well as the referee's officiating on the night, Bayern midfielder Konrad Laimer added, as quoted by Bild: "I felt he hit me in the head with his hand. And I thought: that's a clear card. But the referee blew for whatever he wanted anyway, though that's another matter."
Fearless veteran embraces cynical approach
Bayern striker Kane also labelled his opponent "a smart player who likes to win fouls, roll around, and waste time" after the final whistle. Despite needing a brief trip to the bench for painkillers after taking a blow to the ribs that aggravated an old injury, as he confirmed to VG, the winger was all smiles when addressing reporters in the mixed zone.
Acknowledging his success in rattling Olise and the rest of Bayern's star-studded lineup, Tripic told journalists: "He didn't get up to much. He was probably a bit annoyed, and we managed to wind him up. I was scolded by most people. I didn't dare go into the Bayern dressing room to ask for a shirt."
Responding to Kane's comments regarding the gamesmanship deployed to bridge the quality gap, Tripic added: "It's fun that Kane mentioned me. He's extremely good at that himself and knows the cynicism required. If we give Bayern a comfortable game, the gulf in quality is just too big. We weren't going to make it easy for them, and we walked that line well."
Praising his captain's bravery in transmitting positive energy to the entire squad, Viking head coach Bjarte Lunde Aarsheim said in his press conference: "He is extremely important to us. We have a captain who is fearless, leads from the front, and gets under the skin of one of the best teams in the world.
"That energy spreads through the team. If you want to succeed at this level, you need a certain degree of cynicism. I think it shows you're fearless, that you want to prove how good you are."
- AFP
Suspension headache tests Bavarian depth
Surrendering victory in the dying minutes forces the German giants to quickly address their squad's composure before returning to domestic action this weekend. Olise's suspension also represents a significant blow to Bayern's attacking rotation ahead of their next league phase fixture against Arsenal next Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Viking's medical staff will closely monitor Tripic's rib injury to ensure their captain remains fit to lead his side after etching his name into one of the most historic nights in the club's history.
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