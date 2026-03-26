VIDEO: Phil Foden proves he's a darts master as Man City star incredibly scores 180 on day Luke Littler visits England squad

Littler, a lifelong Manchester United supporter, enjoyed the opportunity to swap the big darts stage for the England training base. "It was a dream as a football fan to come here to see the facilities, meet all the players and sit down and have dinner and have a laugh with them," the 19-year-old remarked after the event. The interaction provided a welcome distraction for the squad during a busy international window.

The darts prodigy revealed that even new England boss Thomas Tuchel was keen to see the players tested. "We played a bit of darts -- as they were warming up, Thomas Tuchel told me to teach these boys a lesson! There’s some good potential there in Phil Foden and Aaron Ramsdale. James Trafford had a little bit as well. The others not so much! I wished the boys luck this summer - let’s hope they can bring it home," Littler added.







