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VIDEO: Phil Foden brings inflatable banana to post-match interview as Man City star issues defiant message over Premier League guilty verdict after Ipswich win
City maintain perfect start amid off-field turmoil
Manchester City secured a 3-2 victory against Ipswich Town at the Etihad Stadium, maintaining their flawless start to the domestic campaign. The fixture marked their first home league outing since the confirmation that the club had been found guilty of breaching 114 Premier League financial regulations between 2009 and 2018.
Foden opened the scoring early in the first half to break the deadlock, though Daizen Maeda quickly restored parity for the visitors. Erling Haaland subsequently netted a brace to put the hosts in control, before a late Zian Flemming penalty in the 90th minute ensured a tense finish.
Despite the off-field distractions, new manager Enzo Maresca has overseen seven consecutive top-flight wins. The perfect run marks the best start by a newly appointed manager in Premier League history and guarantees City end the weekend at the summit of the table.
Following the final whistle, Foden conducted his media duties whilst holding an inflatable banana, a prop adopted by supporters to signify defiance amid the ongoing legal battle. The midfielder stressed that the squad remains entirely insulated from the financial ruling and subsequent appeal process.
Watch the clip
Foden dismisses dressing room distractions
"It hasn't affected us one bit," Foden told Sky Sports. "We've just stuck together, just did what we normally do and focus on the games one by one and just be ourselves. I think we've done that really well.
"We have great characters and leaders in the changing room. Nothing's changed. We're just fully focused and trying to do the best for the fans that we can."
Speaking separately to club media regarding the inflatable prop, Foden joked: "I'm going to get one for my son as a present, I think. I think he wanted one, so I can give him one now."
The Manchester outfit are currently navigating a turbulent period off the pitch following the Premier League's damning verdict. The charges, initially brought forward in February 2023, have cast a shadow over their modern achievements, though the club vehemently deny any wrongdoing and have launched a formal appeal.
- Getty Images Sport
Crucial cup and league double-headers
Maresca's side now turn their attention to European competition, with a Champions League clash against AEK Athens up next. Following their continental duties, City will travel to face Aston Villa in the Premier League.
They will then close out a busy October schedule with a challenging double-header against Brighton. City will face the Seagulls first in the FA Cup fourth round before meeting them again in league action.
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