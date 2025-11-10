VIDEO: Neymar left in disbelief by substitution & refuses to watch end of Santos match as Flamengo defeat leaves boyhood club wallowing in relegation zone
Neymar hauled off as Santos remain in relegation zone
Santos needed inspiration from somewhere as they trailed the crunch clash with Flamengo. They were three goals down with just six minutes of the 90 remaining, and it was at that point that Neymar was removed from the contest. He was replaced by Argentine midfielder Benjamin Rollheiser.
A late rally from Santos saw them pull two goals back, but they ultimately left themselves with too much to do. A frustrating loss against their fierce rivals means that Neymar and Co remain inside the relegation zone through 32 games - with just 33 points being secured. They are now two points adrift of safety.
Watch as Neymar is left stunned by Santos substitution
What Neymar said to Santos coach after being hooked
Neymar will need to raise his game if Santos are to clamber out of the drop zone, with the 33-year-old having endured another injury-hit campaign. He is of the opinion that a decisive contribution can be made, with his creative qualities having never been in doubt.
It was that skillset which left him slightly bemused at being hauled off against Flamengo. As he made his way towards the bench, Neymar was caught on camera saying in the direction of Santos head coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda: “Are you going to take me out?” He had a smile on his face, but was clearly less than impressed.
Expiring contract & World Cup dream: Messi reunion mooted
Neymar briefly spoke with two members of Santos’ coaching team before making his way down the tunnel. The attacker had completed media duties at half-time as he took aim at Brazilian match officials again. He said of the latest referee that he came up against: “Besides being bad, with all due respect, he's arrogant.”
Santos have six matches left to take in this season, through to December 7. At that point, Neymar’s contract back at his boyhood club will expire. With a World Cup next summer to think about, as he battles to earn a recall to the Brazil squad under Carlo Ancelotti, it has been suggested that the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain superstar could be reunited with close friend Lionel Messi at MLS side Inter Miami.