VIDEO: Neymar breaks down in tears as Brazil national anthem plays before Santos game with World Cup announcement imminent
A moment of raw emotion at Vila Belmiro
The scene at the Vila Belmiro was one of pure significance as Neymar stood on the hallowed turf of the club where his journey began. Holding his daughter in his arms as the national anthem echoed around the stadium, the 34-year-old was visibly overcome with emotion, wiping away tears as the reality of his situation set in. For a player who has faced constant scrutiny, this was a rare glimpse into the personal weight of his professional comeback.
Sunday’s match against Coritiba served as the final audition for Brazil's all-time record goalscorer before Carlo Ancelotti names his final 2026 World Cup squad, though he was powerless to prevent Santos losing 3-0. With the Selecao looking ahead to a tournament held across North America, the footage of Neymar’s emotional pre-match ritual has gone viral, highlighting the immense pressure and desire associated with representing the five-time world champions on the global stage one last time.
Watch the clip
The long road back from injury nightmare
Neymar’s path back to this moment has been paved with physical and professional obstacles. A devastating ACL tear suffered during a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay in October 2023 sidelined him for a significant portion of his career. His subsequent stint with Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League failed to provide the rhythm he needed, leading many to wonder if his days at the elite level of international football were effectively over.
However, a romantic return to Santos in early 2025 proved to be the catalyst for a career revival, despite continued injury issues. Since regaining full fitness again in February, he has successfully rediscovered his footing, shifting the narrative from one of decline to one of resilience. His performances in Brazil have forced him back into the national team conversation at exactly the right time for Ancelotti.
- AFP
The final countdown to the World Cup
Neymar was included in the preliminary 55-man Brazil squad list last week, but the transition to the final 26-man roster remains the ultimate hurdle for the former Barcelona star. Monday’s official announcement will decide whether Neymar’s legendary career will include a fourth World Cup appearance. His statistical resume is peerless; with 79 goals in 128 appearances, he stands as the nation's all-time leading scorer, having surpassed the legendary Pele in 2023. His experience at the 2014, 2018, and 2022 tournaments provides a level of veteran leadership that Ancelotti may find impossible to leave behind.