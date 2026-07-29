VIDEO: Mathys Tel scores incredible 25-yard free-kick for Tottenham in pre-season win over Sydney FC
Tel shines amid transfer speculation
Tel was the star of the show in Australia, curling a sensational 25-yard free-kick into the top-right corner to open the scoring in the 29th minute. The 21-year-old forward, who completed a permanent £30m move from Bayern Munich last summer, delivered a performance that served as a timely reminder of his explosive potential.
His display on the left flank comes at a time when Spurs are heavily linked with Manchester City winger Savinho, who is reportedly pushing for the move. Tel’s clinical strike and energetic 45-minute cameo suggested he is ready to fight for his spot, even if De Zerbi chooses to add more depth to the squad.
Watch the clip
De Zerbi manages squad fitness
The Italian tactician opted for a cautious approach with his squad selection in Sydney, omitting several senior figures to avoid unnecessary risks. The most notable absentee was £85m summer signing Mateus Fernandes, whose absence sparked initial injury fears among the travelling supporters. However, reports suggest that the Portuguese midfielder was merely being rested as part of a systematic rotation policy.
Despite the high-profile absences of James Maddison, Dominic Solanke, and Micky van de Ven, there was a welcome sight for Spurs fans as club-record signing Sandro Tonali featured as a half-time substitute. The former Newcastle midfielder replaced Lucas Bergvall, who started the match despite ongoing speculation regarding his future at the club.
- Getty Images Sport
Shoot-out success as focus turns to Chelsea
Sydney equalised in the second half after capitalising on a costly error from Spurs substitute Kota Takai, who inadvertently diverted the ball straight into the path of his compatriot Takahiro Sekine for a simple finish.
The setback forced the match into a penalty shoot-out. Summer signing Martin Dubravka ensured the north London side would not leave empty-handed by making a crucial intervention. The former Burnley goalkeeper makes a big save in the shoot-out, allowing Dane Scarlett to net the winner and secure the 4-2 victory on spot-kicks.
The victory provides a platform as De Zerbi prepares his squad for a high-profile clash against Chelsea on Saturday. While results in July are secondary to fitness, the wastefulness in front of goal remains a concern while several stars remain sidelined.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting