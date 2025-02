This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/Marca VIDEO: Angry Messi argues with referee after Inter Miami’s dramatic draw in 2025 MLS season opener Lionel Messi argued with the referee after Inter Miami’s dramatic MLS draw with New York City FC. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Herons required 100th-minute leveller

Played with 10 men for much of the game

Captain let frustration show at final whistle Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱