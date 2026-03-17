VIDEO: Chelsea star Estevao refuses to pick ANY England players in showdown of Brazil GOATs vs Three Lions legends
Samba flair over Three Lions grit
In a quick-fire "this or that" interview with GOAL at the London Football Awards, in association with the Willow Foundation, Estevao had to choose between England's greatest players and Selecao icons. The Chelsea ace first had to choose between Jordan Pickford and Alisson. The youngster chose Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson decisively. On the defensive side, Cafu was chosen over Gary Neville and Roberto Carlos over Ashley Cole.
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Avoiding the Chelsea legends dilemma
Estevao did, however, avoid picking a side against two Chelsea icons. When the interviewer asked, "John Terry or Carlos Alberto?" he replied, "The next," laughing and covering his face. When asked to choose between Lampard and Kaka, he smiled and said, "The next, come on."
Tributes to the Samba greats
The engine room and forward line saw more of the same, with Estevao remaining firm in his Brazilian allegiance. He selected Zico over Steven Gerrard and Casemiro over Paul Scholes. When it came to the more creative flair players, the youngster chose Ronaldinho over David Beckham without hesitation.
The comparisons peaked with the greatest names in the game. When asked to choose between Wayne Rooney and Pele, Estevao said, "Pele, of course." Finally, he picked Ronaldo Nazario over Harry Kane upfront, completing a clean sweep for the five-time World Cup winners.