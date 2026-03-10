VIDEO: Brentford star Dango Ouattara's shocking Panenka penalty sends West Ham through to FA Cup quarter-finals as Keith Andrews speaks out
Disaster from the spot at London Stadium
Brentford's hopes of reaching their first FA Cup quarter-final since 1989 were spectacularly dashed when Ouattara's bold gamble backfired. After a thrilling 2-2 draw after extra time, with Jarrod Bowen and Igor Thiago scoring braces for their respective clubs, the cup tie was decided by a tense penalty shootout at the London Stadium.
Burkina Faso striker Ouattara attempted a daring Panenka kick, but his effort was easily saved by a standing Alphonse Areola. That was the only miss of the entire shootout as West Ham secured a 5-3 victory, leaving the 24-year-old facing heavy criticism for his decision-making under pressure.
Watch the clip;
Andrews refuses to blame Ouattara
Brentford manager Keith Andrews refused to blame his player, launching a passionate defence of the striker despite his team's FA Cup exit.
"No, I'm not upset at all," Andrews said of Ouattara's penalty, as quoted by ESPN. "I think the easiest thing for a footballer is not to take a penalty. It takes incredible courage on a stage like that to take a penalty. This is probably the first time I've spoken about penalty kicks and the people who miss them. I hate the culture around players who miss penalties - I think you know who I'm talking about, national heroes who do - being mocked, abused. I think it's disgusting. It takes serious courage to do that. He's practiced that technique a lot, and if he does it, everyone will praise him. Dango will get the full support he needs from me and everyone associated with him."
- AFP
What comes next?
This victory secures the Hammers' passage to the FA Cup quarter-finals, where they will face Leeds United on April 4th. But before that, they face tough Premier League matches against Manchester City and Aston Villa.
Brentford, on the other hand, will be looking to bounce back from this defeat when they host champions Wolves in the Premier League. Ouattara, who has five goals and an assist in the league this season, will be looking to make amends for his error by making a significant impact in the match.