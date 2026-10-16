Lehtikuva
VIDEO: Andre Onana suffers fresh embarrassment as Man Utd loanee concedes directly from corner in Trabzonspor blunder
A nightmare in European outing
Trabzonspor were cruising in their Conference League clash against Finnish outfit KuPS before their goalkeeper invited the visitors back into the contest. The Turkish side built a commanding three-goal lead by the 47th minute, seemingly putting the game to bed early in the second half.
However, in the 54th minute, veteran midfielder Petteri Pennanen delivered a dangerous in-swinging corner. The cross evaded everybody inside the penalty area and caught out Onana, sneaking in at the far post. The Manchester United loanee was left stricken on the turf in disbelief while his team-mates simply walked back to the centre circle.
Watch the clip
Making amends from the spot
The glaring mistake threatened to derail a comfortable evening for the hosts, but the goalkeeper quickly redeemed himself. Shortly after the set-piece blunder, KuPS were awarded a penalty, presenting them with an opportunity to mount an unlikely comeback.
Stepping up to the challenge, Onana correctly dived to his right to parry the spot-kick to safety. The subsequent rebound was blazed over the crossbar, preserving Trabzonspor's two-goal cushion and restoring order for the Turkish outfit.
Despite the defensive hiccup, Trabzonspor’s attacking firepower proved too much for the visitors. Former Southampton striker Paul Onuachu opened the scoring, laying the foundation for a dominant attacking display. Former Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah then doubled the advantage with a signature finish into the far corner, marking his eighth goal since arriving in Turkey during the summer window.
Franculino Dju extended the lead shortly after the interval to make it 3-0. Following the second-half penalty drama, Dju struck again in stoppage time to put the result entirely beyond doubt, rendering Gustav Engvall’s late strike a mere consolation for KuPS.
- AFP
Moving forward in Turkey
Now in his second season away from Old Trafford, Onana will hope to build on his penalty heroics rather than dwell on the corner-kick lapse. Earning regular minutes in European competition remains vital as he looks to find consistency during his loan spell.
Trabzonspor will aim to match their lethal finishing with greater defensive solidity in their upcoming fixtures. Maintaining their winning momentum in the Conference League will be essential for their continental ambitions.
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