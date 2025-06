This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP USMNT's Yunus Musah reportedly drawing interest from Antonio Conte's Napoli, with time at AC Milan potentially coming to a close Transfers Y. Musah SSC Napoli AC Milan Serie A USA The American midfielder appears set to transfer between Serie A rivals as Napoli are interested in the 22-year-old Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Musah reportedly drawing interest from Napoli

Midfielder has struggled to find fit in Milan

Napoli won Serie A by one point Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask