USMNT Transfers: Folarin Balogun, Ricardo Pepi, Sebastian Berhalter and the World Cup stars that could be on the move this summer

Transfer season never stops, but during a World Cup, it does briefly slow down a little bit. For a few weeks, the eyes of the world are on actual soccer, not the rumor mill, but once those big games stop, that mill starts churning again.

And, as always, it includes members of the U.S. Men's National Team, particularly players that had a part to play in this summer's big tournament.

Major League Soccer has already resumed and, before you know it, European seasons will be back underway, too. When they do resume, there may be a few new Americans plying their trade abroad and a few plying their trade in new places fresh off of a major World Cup summer with their national team.

So who could be on the move, and who has already taken their big summer swing? GOAL takes a look at what could come next for the USMNT's World Cup veterans...