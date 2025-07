This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport USMNT prospect Cavan Sullivan scores goal for Manchester City U21s while undergoing summer training camp with English club C. Sullivan USA Major League Soccer Manchester City Manchester City Academy Philadelphia Union The Philadelphia Union forward, who is participating in a training camp with City this summer, scored in an appearance off the bench Saturday Sullivan scores for Man City in 3-2 loss to Buxton

Union forward participating in summer training camp with club

Teenager will join City permanently at age 18