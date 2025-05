This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

'Every game has to be viewed as life or death' - Tim Howard, Landon Donovan emphasize importance of friendlies for USMNT's World Cup preparation

The former stars stressed the USMNT need to treat every friendly post-Gold Cup as crucial ahead of World Cup

Emphasized the importance of senior starters playing together

Donovan highlighted the benefit of playing potential World Cup opponents Article continues below Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask