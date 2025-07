This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty USMNT, Borussia Dortmund midfielder Gio Reyna reportedly subject of $6.95M transfer offer from Serie A side Parma G. Reyna Borussia Dortmund Transfers USA Parma Calcio 1913 Serie A The Italian side have offered $6.95 million for the permanent transfer of Reyna from Borussia Dortmund, according to reports Parma reportedly offer BVB close to $7 million for Reyna

Serie A side has American ownership

Serie A side has American ownership

USMNT midfielder subject of summer transfer talks