USMNT 2026 World Cup draw reaction: Mauricio Pochettino gets favorable group but must overcome Paraguay
Group stage opponents: Austrailia, Paraguay and TBD
The U.S. were handed a fortunate draw with their Pot 2 team as they were matched up with a familiar opponent: Australia, who are ranked 26th in the world. That matchup comes on the heels of an October friendly that saw the U.S. defeat Australia, 2-1, at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.
From Pot 3, the U.S. were given another familiar opponent: Paraguay, the 39th-ranked team. Like Australia, the U.S. played Paraguay in the fall, defeating the South American side, 2-1, in Philadelphia.
And then finally, from Pot 4, after navigating some conditions, the USMNT were finally paired with one of the winners of the European Playoff C: Turkey, Romania, Slovakia or Kosovo.
Must-watch TV: Australia
The USMNT's battle with Australia will be a fun one, largely because the Socceroos will no doubt show up. With the game being played in Seattle, Australia's fans should have a presence, as the West Coast is easier to travel to.
There's also some added juice from the fall, when the U.S. saw star Christian Pulisic injured after a series of hard fouls from Australia in their friendly match in Colorado.
Dangerous matchup: Paraguay
The game against Paraguay will be dangerous - and, if last month’s clash is any indication, perhaps quite literally. The two teams squared up just before the final whistle after a tense match, and you wouldn’t expect anything less once the World Cup starts.
Key opposition player: Arda Guler or Miguel Almiron
This will surely depend on who gets in as that Pot 4 team. Should Turkey qualify, the U.S. would face off with their world-class young stars: Arda Guler and Kenan Yildiz. Should Turkey not advance, the main man to stop would be Paraguay's Miguel Almiron, a familiar face for fans of Major League Soccer as he stars for Atlanta United.
Must-win game: Paraguay
You have to start as you mean to go on, right? First up for the U.S. is Paraguay in Los Angeles - arguably the toughest game of the group stage. Win that, and you set yourself up nicely for Australia in Seattle and, ultimately, a European opponent back in L.A.
