'Villa Park is our fortress' - Unai Emery urges Aston Villa to end home drought against Fenerbahce as left-back injury crisis deepens

Aston Villa manager Emery is adamant that his side must reclaim their home dominance when they face Fenerbahce on Wednesday night. Despite their rapid ascent in European football, the Villans have struggled at Villa Park this term, failing to secure a single victory in their first three home matches across all competitions. This slump comes at a time when the stadium's atmosphere is partially affected by the ongoing refurbishment of the North Stand ahead of Euro 2028.

Emery remains focused on the tactical and mental adjustments needed to turn their home form around. 'We are realistic about how we are working and improving things,' the Villa boss explained during his pre-match press conference. 'But it is not enough yet, so we are having lots of conversations with the team, in meetings and with videos, practicing too to show improvements in matches. At Villa Park, we have not won yet, so it is very important how we can improve things to be closer to winning.'

The former Arsenal and Villarreal coach is leaning on the club's recent history to inspire his squad. 'Tomorrow is a very good opportunity to do one step forward in those improvements and the players as well to get confidence and feel comfortable,' he said, as quoted by ESPN. 'Villa Park is for us something very, very special. It should be like the four years that we are here, how we achieved this as a special place, our fortress. Tomorrow is a new challenge to show it.'