U.S. U17 MNT qualify for 2026 FIFA U17 World Cup with gritty draw
Jakupovic leads scoring
Jakupovic opened the scoring in the 41st minute with a well-placed header, marking his eighth goal of the qualifying tournament. The Dominican Republic responded just before halftime through Adrian Garcia, setting up a tense second half.
Group E winners
Needing only a draw to advance due to a superior goal difference, the United States faced a challenging opponent that pressed aggressively from the opening minutes. The Dominican Republic created early danger through quick transitions, but the U.S. backline and goalkeeper James Donaldson absorbed the pressure and gradually established control, finishing the first half with 66 percent possession.
Ten-man resilience
The U.S. faced increased pressure after defender Astin Mbaye was sent off in the 78th minute following a second yellow card. Despite being down a man, the Americans held firm defensively, repelling repeated crosses and late attacks to secure the draw they needed to finish first in Group E.
Record World Cup berth
The result sends the U.S. to a record 20th FIFA U17 World Cup appearance, underlining the depth and resilience of the program as they prepare for the tournament in Qatar this fall.
