U.S. U17 MNT qualify for 2026 FIFA U17 World Cup with gritty draw

Down to 10 men for the final stretch, the U.S. Under-17 Men’s National Team showed resilience and composure to earn a 1-1 draw against the Dominican Republic, finishing atop Group E and securing a record 20th appearance at the FIFA U-17 World Cup, set to be played in Qatar later this year. Malik Jakupovic scored his eighth goal of the tournament.