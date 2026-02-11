Goal.com
USYNT
Alejandro Orellana

U.S. U17 MNT qualify for 2026 FIFA U17 World Cup with gritty draw

Down to 10 men for the final stretch, the U.S. Under-17 Men’s National Team showed resilience and composure to earn a 1-1 draw against the Dominican Republic, finishing atop Group E and securing a record 20th appearance at the FIFA U-17 World Cup, set to be played in Qatar later this year. Malik Jakupovic scored his eighth goal of the tournament.

  • Jakupovic

    Jakupovic leads scoring

    Jakupovic opened the scoring in the 41st minute with a well-placed header, marking his eighth goal of the qualifying tournament. The Dominican Republic responded just before halftime through Adrian Garcia, setting up a tense second half.

  • USYNT

    Group E winners

    Needing only a draw to advance due to a superior goal difference, the United States faced a challenging opponent that pressed aggressively from the opening minutes. The Dominican Republic created early danger through quick transitions, but the U.S. backline and goalkeeper James Donaldson absorbed the pressure and gradually established control, finishing the first half with 66 percent possession.

  • USYNT

    Ten-man resilience

    The U.S. faced increased pressure after defender Astin Mbaye was sent off in the 78th minute following a second yellow card. Despite being down a man, the Americans held firm defensively, repelling repeated crosses and late attacks to secure the draw they needed to finish first in Group E.

  • USYNT

    Record World Cup berth

    The result sends the U.S. to a record 20th FIFA U17 World Cup appearance, underlining the depth and resilience of the program as they prepare for the tournament in Qatar this fall.