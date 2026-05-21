On Friday, Tuchel will cut a 55-man provisional squad down by more than half, and there are still plenty of key decisions that remain shrouded in uncertainty as the clock ticks down to his final announcement.

By this stage, of course, the manager's mind will be made up having assessed his options over the course of 15 months at the helm, and he will have begun the painful process of making the phone calls that no international-level player wants to receive in the lead up to a major tournament, as many discover they won't be included in the travelling party.

There will be marginal calls in almost every position, and whatever happens, the manager is sure to spark fierce debate among the fans and media alike. Below, GOAL runs through the biggest selection decisions as Tuchel gears up to name his 26-strong World Cup squad....