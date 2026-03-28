'Part of being an England player' - Jordan Henderson reacts to Ben White boos & tells Three Lions fans they don't know full picture about controversial Qatar withdrawal

However, Henderson believes the fans are missing critical context regarding the situation. Speaking after the match, the Brentford midfielder was quick to offer his support. "As team-mates we are always there to support. I have been through it myself, but that is part and parcel of being an England player. Some of the fans probably don't even know why they are booing, they listen to what is being said in the media, and a lot of the time what the media says isn't true," he said. "Not many people know the ins and outs of what happened in Qatar and it is for us to deal with internally. Ben has been good since he came back in and we will support him as team-mates."