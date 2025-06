This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Tottenham sue Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS for more than £11m just a month after beating Man Utd in Europa League final Manchester United Tottenham Europa League Premier League Finance Tottenham are suing Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS firm for over £11m due to a breach of contract. Details of legal wrangle revealed

Spurs accuse Ratcliffe's car firm of breach of contract

