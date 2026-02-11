Tottenham star suffers season-ending ACL injury to compound miserable week for the club

Former Tottenham star Tim Sherwood has urged Spurs to play the club's youngsters for the rest of the season. He told Casinostugan: "What I would like to see is for clubs like Tottenham who have little to play for now in the Premier League go and recall their loan players and give the kids an opportunity to play. They’re out of the FA Cup. They’re out of the Carabao Cup. It’s Champions League or bust. If they get their best players back like Dejan Kulusevski, yes they can win the Champions League, but you aren’t going out there and signing anyone now to make a difference in the Champions League. Give the kids the opportunity.

"Tottenham with the injury crisis they’ve got and where they are at, at the moment, I’ve got no sympathy because you’ve got players and you’ve sent them away. Take Ashley Phillips for instance. What did they buy him for? Why did they bring him in from Blackburn? I know he might be one for the future but when are you going to find out about these boys? Players are ready to play first team football earlier and earlier these days, so let’s give them the opportunity.

"Mikey Moore has had half a season at Rangers. He's been in and out. Bring him back. He may find it suits him better in the Premier League because it is a little bit slower than up in Scotland. People may be surprised by that but it’s true. Get him around better players, and the fans would take to him as well, rather than send out these players and still get beat. I think the fans will be quite onside with that too. That way we're actually gaining something out of this season rather than just throwing it away. "