Tottenham player ratings vs Bodo/Glimt: James Maddison finishes his roast dinner! Spurs on brink of reaching Europa League final after first leg win over Norwegian minnows

Spurs raced into an early lead and rarely looked back as they built up a solid advantage heading into next week's return leg

Tottenham Hotspur will fancy their chances of reaching the Europa League final after beating Norwegian underdogs Bodo/Glimt 3-1 in the first leg of their last-four tie on Thursday night.

Ange Postecoglou eased some of the pressure on himself after guiding his team to victory on a memorable evening in north London, with Spurs now likely to face Manchester United in an all-English showdown later this month after the Red Devils smashed Athletic Club in Bilbao.

With not even a minute on the clock, Tottenham went in front. Yves Bissouma won the ball back high up the pitch, which allowed Pedro Porro to cross to the back post, where Richarlison nodded it back across for Brennan Johnson to poach home.

The hosts doubled their advantage shortly before the break, with Bodo/Glimt undone by one straight ball over the top. Porro picked out the run of James Maddison, who brought it down neatly and swept in.

On the hour mark, Spurs were awarded a penalty after a VAR check, with Fredrik Sjovold judged to have fouled Cristian Romero with a kick to the calf when challenging for a lose ball. Dominic Solanke, the hero of the quarter-final triumph over Eintracht Frankfurt, stepped up and rolled the ball into the bottom corner with a stutter-step.

Bodo/Glimt managed to pull one back with under 10 minutes remaining. Some exquisite trickery from Ulrik Saltnes allowed him to get a yard of separation from Rodrigo Bentancur, and his effort bobbled up past Guglielmo Vicario into the net.

Tottenham kept their visitors from advancing and further reducing the deficit as they held on to ensure they head to Norway next Thursday with a two-goal cushion.

GOAL rates Spurs' players from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...