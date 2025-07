This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Tottenham and Everton challenge Marseille to Tim Weah case as Premier League path remains open for USMNT star after rejecting Nottingham Forest T. Weah Tottenham Everton Juventus Serie A Premier League Transfers Tottenham and Everton have shown interest in Juventus player Timothy Weah, while Marseille hope to bring him to Ligue 1. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Premier League move on the cards for Weah

USMNT forward rejected a move to Nottingham Forest

Ligue 1 clubs are also monitoring Weah's situation Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask