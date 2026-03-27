Tottenham bench: De Zerbi may only take charge at the end of the season; Dyche is being tipped to replace Tudor

It’s every man for himself: Tottenham are just one point clear of the third-bottom spot in the Premier League and, following their crushing 3-0 defeat in the head-to-head clash with Nottingham Forest, are seriously considering changing manager for the second time this season.

Igor Tudor’s position – still winless apart from the meaningless victory in the second leg of the round of 16 against Atlético Madrid – is made even more precarious by the sad bereavement that has struck the former Udinese, Verona and Juventus manager: the loss of his father. A grief that could inevitably cloud Tudor’s judgement in the final stages of the season and necessitate an emergency call.