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'Too easy to blame Cristiano Ronaldo!' - Michael Owen backs Portugal star to 'shut up' critics & match Lionel Messi's hat-trick exploits in next World Cup game
Owen defends Ronaldo
The disappointing Group K result for Portugal sparked debate, especially since Messi netted three goals just one day prior. The Argentina captain scored a brilliant hat-trick in a 3-0 victory over Algeria, keeping his nation on the path to claiming a second consecutive world title following their 2022 triumph in Qatar.
However, writing for the Daily Mail, Owen firmly rejected the negative narrative surrounding the 41-year-old veteran. Owen wrote: "It did not help Cristiano Ronaldo that Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick the night before Portugal played, but I’m not having the criticism of him."
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The reality of his playing style
The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star has evolved his game significantly over the years, transforming into a traditional penalty-box poacher. While some fans expect Ronaldo to have more involvement in general play, Owen stressed that his primary function is to deliver when it matters most. He explained: "But hasn’t he always played like this, to a degree? He has never been a player, especially in recent years, who involves himself in the game. He will be there for the big moments, though. If he’s not scoring, it’s too easy to blame Ronaldo. At 41, he is going to be questioned."
Silencing the inevitable critics
Despite enduring a frustrating 10-game major tournament goal drought, Ronaldo has built a career on defying the odds and delivering spectacular responses to adversity. With his team looking to bounce back quickly, Owen is confident that the iconic attacker will find his lethal touch again very soon.
Owen concluded his column by stating: "But how many times has this happened and he’s shut everyone up in the next game? If you’re picking Ronaldo then you have to accept what he is there for - and I wouldn’t be surprised if he responds with a hat-trick of his own against Uzbekistan."
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What next for Portugal?
Roberto Martinez’s Portugal side must quickly rediscover their clinical edge as they prepare to face Uzbekistan on Tuesday. Securing three vital points is absolutely crucial to keeping their qualification hopes alive in Group K. All eyes will undoubtedly be on Ronaldo as he attempts to break his drought and go on to finally capture international football's biggest prize.