Three players under the microscope: Bayern boss Vincent Kompany is full of praise for the DFB-Pokal semi-final between Stuttgart and Freiburg

Kompany highlighted three players who excelled on Thursday evening. “People always thought that England had snapped up a lot of quality from Germany. But what’s happening in Germany now? You’ve got players like (Yuito) Suzuki (SC Freiburg), (Johan) Manzambi (SC Freiburg) or (Bilal) El Khannouss (VfB Stuttgart) on the pitch. There’s a new generation of top talent emerging in Germany.”

Such depth will ultimately benefit the Bundesliga and its clubs, he added. “It’s proper football. Both teams gave it their all.”

Day-to-day life in the top flight of German football is therefore anything but a walk in the park for his Bayern side: “Being successful in this league isn’t easy, and staying successful isn’t either.”