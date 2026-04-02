They called me a monkey and I felt like a dead man… Mbappé looks back on a dark moment and shares his World Cup memories with Hakimi

Mbappé addressed the criticism he has faced regarding his defensive performance since joining Real Madrid, saying: “I defend a little less than others, and sometimes that can be a problem.”

He added: “It’s true that I do it less, but I feel that when I do, it has a real impact on the team; at Real Madrid, when I do it, it seems that everyone else is doing the same.”

He continued: “They criticise me for it, and it doesn’t bother me because it’s constructive criticism.”