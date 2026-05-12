"It's not the first time two players have had a row here," the 79-year-old said, playing down the dressing-room dispute between the two Real Madrid professionals that had left Valverde concussed. "There have been seasons when the players have been constantly arguing. These things happen!"

What particularly annoyed Perez was that the incident had become public. "The row between the players was bad, but what's worse is that it's been made public," Perez fumed. "We've had arguments every year, sometimes even several, but it's never been made public before."

"The leak was worse than the row," he stated. "Players can make up after a row, have a coffee, shake hands. But a leak like that is terrible." He also stressed that the club knows "who passed the information about the fight on to the media."