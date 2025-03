This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL ‘That time of year’ – Ryan Reynolds in promotion push mood as Sam Smith delivers more drama for Season 4 of Welcome to Wrexham Wrexham League One S. Smith Ryan Reynolds is enjoying “that time of year” again, with Wrexham back in promotion-winning mode as they provide more documentary drama. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Red Dragons enjoyed back-to-back promotions

Can make history with a third in 2024-25

Welsh outfit know what it takes during run-in Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match League One WRE STO Match preview