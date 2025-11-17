'That's what the media writes' - Roony Bardghji shuts door on potential Barcelona exit in January as he insists 'I feel great' in Catalonia

Bardghji has made it clear he intends to remain at Barcelona, despite recent media speculation about a potential January departure. The Swedish international, who joined the Catalan giants from Copenhagen in the summer, has not enjoyed extensive minutes on the pitch but remains committed to the club.

In an interview with Fotbolskanalen, cited by Mundo Deportivo, Bardghji addressed the rumours directly: "That’s what the media writes. But I have had a great time and I have a good relationship with Hansi, who is an amazing coach. He and the club trust me, which means a lot. I feel great. I’m improving every day and learning a lot. I’ve had quite a bit of playing time, so I feel great. I am patient. I’ve been here for three or four months."

Bardghji has made nine appearances in all competitions for Barcelona, with only two of those coming as starts. His total playing time amounts to approximately 173 minutes in La Liga and 22 minutes in the Champions League. Despite these limited minutes, the 20-year-old winger expressed satisfaction with his progress and adaptation to life in Catalonia.