This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL ‘100% we’re talking about it’ - Wrexham haven’t banned ‘P’ word as excited stars seek to make promotion history for Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney Wrexham R. Longman League One Ryan Longman admits that Wrexham are “100 per cent talking about” promotion, with that word yet to be banned in the Racecourse dressing room. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Hollywood co-owners aiming high

Looking to go back-to-back-to-back

Six games remaining this season Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match League One WRE BUR Match preview