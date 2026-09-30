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Are Real Madrid the problem? Luis de la Fuente takes aim at Los Blancos with 'superior' Marc Cucurella claim after Spain victory
Cucurella shines on international duty
Cucurella played a pivotal role in Spain's 4-1 victory against Croatia, delivering a standout performance that echoed his stellar World Cup campaign. The left-back looked completely rejuvenated in national colours, operating with a confidence that has been visibly absent during his recent domestic outings.
This dominant display on international duty starkly contrasts his current situation in the Spanish capital. After joining Real Madrid from Chelsea in a blockbuster summer transfer, the defender carried massive expectations into the new campaign. His early-season momentum at the Bernabeu was decent, but alarming cracks have recently emerged.
Recent domestic fixtures have highlighted major defensive vulnerabilities. Cucurella endured a particularly torrid evening during the Madrid derby, where Atletico Madrid ruthlessly exploited his flank for the majority of the match.
- AFP
De la Fuente hails 'sensational' defender
Following the commanding win over Croatia, Spain boss De la Fuente was quick to highlight his full-back's immense impact. Speaking after the final whistle, the head coach did not hold back in his assessment of the Madrid man, offering high praise while seemingly questioning his club environment.
"He is sensational," De la Fuente stated, before suggesting that the national team setup unlocks a different tier of ability in certain individuals. "With us, something happens that we see with many players."
The Spain boss pointedly contrasted this international form with domestic struggles, noting a clear performance gap. "When they join the national team, they transform. Some sometimes show a level far superior to what they show at their club," he added. "Perhaps because they feel very comfortable here, because our style suits them perfectly."
Mounting pressure at the Bernabeu
Cucurella arrived in Madrid burdened by a massive price tag and a reputation as one of the world's premier left-backs. While De la Fuente's system clearly maximises his strengths, adapting to Real Madrid's tactical blueprint has proved incredibly difficult.
The defender has often appeared overwhelmed during high-stakes club encounters, lacking the defensive solidity expected at the highest level. His unconvincing displays have quickly turned a dream transfer into a demanding trial.
Internal competition is also intensifying the scrutiny. Real Madrid spent big on Alvaro Carreras just a year prior to Cucurella's arrival. With Carreras producing reliable, solid performances during his limited minutes, the battle for the starting left-back berth is heating up.
- Pressinphoto
Battle for the starting spot
Cucurella faces a crucial period to salvage his domestic season. The Spanish defender must find a way to replicate his flawless international form in a white shirt to regain the trust of the Bernabeu faithful.
With Carreras waiting in the wings and capitalising on his opportunities, the summer signing can ill afford another defensive collapse. The pressure is firmly on Cucurella to step up and justify his massive transfer fee before he loses his place in Jose Mourinho's starting XI entirely.
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