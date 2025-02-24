This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Sir Jim Ratcliffe's food fight! Man Utd chief SHUTS DOWN Old Trafford staff canteen & forces employees at Carrington training ground to eat just bread & soup as ruthless cost cutting continues Manchester United Premier League Finance Sir Jim Ratcliffe has closed the staff canteen at Old Trafford, with training ground employees only offered soup and bread for lunch going forward. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Staff only given fruit as scrimping continues

Carrington employees can only eat bread and soup

Young stars denied Old Trafford opportunity Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Premier League MUN IPS Match preview