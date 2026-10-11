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'It is a shocking decision!' - Jamie Carragher slams referee after Ryan Gravenberch sees red against Manchester City
Carragher blasts controversial booking
Gravenberch was arguably the best player on the pitch for an hour at Anfield before receiving a second yellow card for a foul on Jeremy Doku. However, speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher pointed out that the real error from referee Chris Kavanagh came earlier when he booked the midfielder following a tackle on Elliot Anderson.
"It's such a poor decision by the referee," Carragher said. "The thing that frustrates me is that he wasn't going to give a yellow card. He only gives it when he thinks Anderson is hurt. That has nothing to do with whether a foul should or should not be a yellow card."
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Pundits unite against refereeing decision
Other pundits echoed this frustration, feeling the initial booking was entirely unjustified. Roy Keane noted that the entire flow of the game changed following the incident, while Daniel Sturridge agreed that the first caution was a joke.
Micah Richards was equally puzzled by Kavanagh's decision-making process. "That is soft. How is that a yellow card? I don't understand," said Richards. Keane added: "I don't see how he can get a yellow card for that. The whole game then changes."
10-man Liverpool completely collapse
Before the red card, Manchester City had recorded an xG of just 0.16, but they capitalised ruthlessly once Liverpool were reduced to 10 men. Erling Haaland scored just two minutes and 37 seconds after the dismissal, with Doku and Rayan Cherki quickly adding to the 3-0 scoreline.
"Liverpool struggled with the physicality. There were spaces everywhere. Liverpool looked like they had four men sent off. City were controlling it. For the first hour it was a tight game," Keane explained regarding the collapse.
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What comes next for Liverpool?
Liverpool must quickly regroup after suffering a heavy home defeat that drops them to ninth place with nine points. They face a crucial test to bounce back in the Champions League against LASK, while Enzo Maresca's side will look to maintain their perfect momentum across all competitions when they take on Paris Saint-Germain in their upcoming European fixture.
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