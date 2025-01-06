This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty A shock free transfer target for PL clubs?! Former Real Madrid superstar searching for a new club after seeing contract mutually terminated J. Rodriguez Rayo Vallecano Premier League Aston Villa Wolverhampton Nottingham Forest Fulham LaLiga Transfers James Rodriguez has mutually terminated his contract with Rayo Vallecano and is now reportedly looking to move to the Premier League as a free agent. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Rodriguez and Rayo part ways after six months

Premier League move on the cards for Rodriguez

Rodriguez becomes free agent for sixth straight year Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱