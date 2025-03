This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP SEVEN Premier League clubs eyeing move for Jonathan David this summer, including Spurs, Newcastle, Man Utd and Arsenal as his contract runs down, but face competition from European giants J. David Premier League Transfers Lille Tottenham Arsenal Newcastle Manchester United Ligue 1 Seven Premier League teams are reportedly in the race to sign soon-to-be out-of-contract Lille striker Jonathan David. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below David in last months of Lille deal

Seven Premier League sides interested

European giants also circling Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱