Monterrey's Sergio Ramos makes history at Dodger Stadium, throws out first pitch ahead of Los Angeles' game vs San Diego Padres

The Rayados captain made an iconic moment by throwing out first pitch in the "I-5 Classic" between Dodgers and Padres

The magic of sport once again crossed borders in Los Angeles, this time with the iconic Sergio Ramos as the protagonist. The captain of Rayados de Monterrey was the special guest of the Los Angeles Dodgers to throw out the first pitch as part of the "I-5 Classic" against the San Diego Padres.

In front of more than 56,000 fans, the Spanish footballer had a unique experience by participating in one of the most representative traditions of American baseball.

The ceremony represented a symbolic meeting between soccer and baseball, two disciplines that bring together millions of fans around the world.