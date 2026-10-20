Senegal forced to wait until late November for CAS verdict on disputed AFCON title awarded to Morocco

Although sport's highest court initially indicated that a verdict would arrive within days of the hearing, the panel has opted to issue a full ruling complete with detailed legal grounds, known as a CAS Award. Confirming the revised timeline on Monday, CAS said in an official statement: "This process will require several weeks, with the CAS Award expected at the end of November 2026."

Speaking outside the hearing earlier this month, CAS director general Matthieu Reeb had remarked: "I know it's a long wait for the fans a few months after the final between Senegal and Morocco. I expect the decision to come not today, not tomorrow, but a few days later. The facts are set, are clear and the discussions will be on some procedural issues and legal aspects."