Second chance for Brenden Aaronson? £25m USMNT star set to return to Leeds after loan struggles & take shot at Premier League promotion

Brenden Aaronson is ready to embrace a second chance at Leeds, with the USMNT star set to join the Whites’ Premier League promotion push in 2024-25.