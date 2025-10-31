'I didn't question him as a person!' - Sean Dyche clarifies quotes about Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim as Nottingham Forest manager blames 'clickbait'

Before Saturday's encounter, far from animosity, Dyche’s tone was one of mutual respect. He went out of his way to praise Amorim and insisted that the media took his quotes out of context to attract more attention.

"I didn't question him as a person and I would never do that. Clickbait kills anything," he said. "I equally said I want managers to be given time and I said he should get half a season to continue what he's doing. I have maximum respect for all managers. I'm pretty sure his media department will have made that clear to him."

In fact, Dyche went out of his way to praise Amorim for being flexible enough to tweak his tactics, something he believes separates good managers from great ones.

"The basics may have worked better was my suggestion and they have changed their style so fair play to him," he added. "Not necessarily their beliefs but their style. They are playing quicker forward and longer, a bit tighter in getting back into their shape. That's management, that's coaching. That doesn't mean he's changed his whole philosophy; it's adapting to what's in front of him, so fair play to him. He's shown a bit of flexibility and they're getting results."